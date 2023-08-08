Left Menu

Haryana BJP delegation to visit Nuh on Wednesday

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-08-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 20:43 IST
Haryana BJP delegation to visit Nuh on Wednesday
A delegation of the BJP's Haryana unit will visit Nuh on Wednesday and take stock of the situation in the district which witnessed communal clashes last week over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

According to a party release, the delegation will be led by Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar and will also comprise Haryana Minister Banwari Lal and some party MLAs.

The delegation will visit many places in Nuh and take stock of the situation after talking to the people there, it said.

On Tuesday, a 10-member delegation of the Haryana Congress was stopped from entering violence-hit villages of Nuh district, police said.

Citing the curfew imposed in the area and security concerns, a senior police officer said the delegation was stopped at Rojka Meo village.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh and spread to Gurugram.

Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the ''failure'' of the BJP-JJP government.

