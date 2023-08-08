Congress has blood on its hands in northeast: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that Congress has blood on its hands in the northeast, and none of its PMs gave any healing touch to the region in the last 75 years.

Addressing a press conference here to counter Congress' allegations during the no-trust motion in Parliament, Sarma said the distress in the region is due to the faulty policies of the grand old party.

''Congress' hands, as far as the northeast is concerned, are full of blood. No Congress PM extended any healing touch to the region in the last 75 years,'' he claimed.

''The Congress must analyse why because of its wrong policies, Manipur is burning. They have created a sad situation in the northeast,'' he said.

Ethnic rioting in Manipur since the last three months has claimed over 160 lives.

''Congress created this sad situation in the entire northeast; communities didn't start fighting overnight," Sarma said.

