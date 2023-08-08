Left Menu

Updated: 08-08-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 21:05 IST
UP: Ghosi assembly bypoll on Sept 5
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced bypoll to the Ghosi assembly constituency in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh will be held on September 5.

The counting of votes will be taken up on September 8, the ECI said in a statement.

The gazette notification will be issued on August 10, while the last date of filing nominations is August 17. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on August 18 and August 21 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations, it said.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who joined the BJP last month.

Chauhan submitted his resignation to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on July 15.

He was the forest and environment minister in the previous BJP government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before he resigned from the Council of Ministers in January 2022 and joined the SP.

He had also represented the Ghosi seat in the 15th Lok Sabha as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member.

