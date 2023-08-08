Russia's Putin discusses BRICS summit in phone call with South Africa's Ramaphosa
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-08-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 21:18 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
The two leaders discussed preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit, as well as bilateral cooperation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
