UAW says Chrysler-parent Stellantis seeking concessions in talks

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said Tuesday Chrysler-parent Stellantis is seeking numerous concessions in ongoing contract talks including cuts to existing medical coverage.

The UAW also said the company opposes an end to two-tier wages, a practice of newer workers getting paid much less than veteran workers. The UAW is seeking more than 40% pay raises over four years, significant additional time off and a restoration of defined benefit pensions previously eliminated for newer workers. The current contracts with Stellantis, General Motors and Ford Motor expire Sept. 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)