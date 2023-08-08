Left Menu

UAW says Chrysler-parent Stellantis seeking concessions in talks

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said Tuesday Chrysler-parent Stellantis is seeking numerous concessions in ongoing contract talks including cuts to existing medical coverage. The UAW also said the company opposes an end to two-tier wages, a practice of newer workers getting paid much less than veteran workers.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 21:21 IST
UAW says Chrysler-parent Stellantis seeking concessions in talks

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said Tuesday Chrysler-parent Stellantis is seeking numerous concessions in ongoing contract talks including cuts to existing medical coverage.

The UAW also said the company opposes an end to two-tier wages, a practice of newer workers getting paid much less than veteran workers. The UAW is seeking more than 40% pay raises over four years, significant additional time off and a restoration of defined benefit pensions previously eliminated for newer workers. The current contracts with Stellantis, General Motors and Ford Motor expire Sept. 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023