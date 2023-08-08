Cong holds LS polls strategy meeting on Assam, Kharge asks leaders to reach out to people to 'expose' BJP rule

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday chaired a Lok Sabha polls strategy meeting for Assam and asked party leaders in the state to reach out to people and expose the ''misgovernance'' of the BJP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Borah and MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi, among others, attended the meeting at the party headquarters here.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge said, ''In Assam, the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. We are reinvigorating the organisation. All leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP.'' ''Congress party built Assam, brick by brick, and ensured peace, progress and welfare of the state. Today, the strategy meeting with @INCAssam leaders focussed on some crucial issues facing the state,'' he said.

Gandhi said peace and prosperity have been the foundational pillars on which the Congress built a progressive Assam.

''The misgovernance by BJP's 'double-engine' sarkar has demolished these pillars. We are determined to ensure this trend stops, and the times change for the good for the people,'' the former Congress chief said in a Facebook post.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who also attended the meeting, termed the BJP government in Assam anti-people and corrupt.

''In Assam, there is an anti-people, corrupt and arrogant government. The state is yearning for peace, communal harmony and genuine governance - not vendetta politics. ''The Assamese people's anger against the BJP's double engine malfunction will be crystal clear in 2024,'' Venugopal said in a tweet.

The Congress is holding strategy meetings for every state as part of its preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)