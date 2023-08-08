Jailed Imran Khan barred from Paksitan politics for five years - media
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday by Pakistan's election commission after his conviction on graft charges, local media reported.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday by Pakistan's election commission after his conviction on graft charges, local media reported. Several TV news channels said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification in line with the guilty ruling.
Under Pakistani laws, a convicted person cannot run for public office for a period defined by the ECP, which could be up to a maximum of five years. Khan was sentenced for three years imprisonment on Saturday. He was arrested at his Lahore house and transported to a prison near Islamabad.
The former premier was tried on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure from 2018 to 2022. Khan's legal team has challenged the guilty verdict, which Islamabad High Court will take up on Wednesday.
