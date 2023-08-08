President Murmu wraps up Tamil Nadu, Puducherry visit

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday completed her four-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and left for Delhi.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and State Ministers accorded her a warm send-off.

Stalin presented Murmu a coffee table book (translated from Tamil/English into Odia) on archaeological excavations at Keezhadi (Sivaganga district) in Tamil Nadu that point to an ancient civilisation of Tamils.

On her arrival in Tamil Nadu on August 5, Murmu visited the Theppakkadu elephant camp in the Nilgiris district and hailed the key role played by tribal communities in preserving the nation's natural heritage.

The next day she addressed the 165th convocation of the University of Madras and also renamed the TN Raj Bhavan's Durbar hall as Bharathiyar Mandapam.

Before departing for Delhi, on Tuesday she inaugurated a conference on ''Aspiring for Supermind in the City of Evolving Consciousness'' at Auroville (located in Tamil Nadu and in close proximity to Puducherry).

On August 7 and 8, she was in Puducherry.

Murmu arrived here from the union territory, where Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy gave her a send-off, and she departed from here to the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)