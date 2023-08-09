Pakistan prime minister to advise president to dissolve parliament
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 09-08-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 17:56 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he will advise the president to dissolve parliament late on Wednesday.
The parliament's five-year term is due to expire on Aug. 12, but this move would dissolve it three days early.
