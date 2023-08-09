Need for greater tribal unity for survival: Jharkhand CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday gave a clarion call to the country’s tribals to be united to fight for their existence, saying destructive forces and religious fanatics were out to oppress them and control their resources. He said tribal society is unorganised and divided and that is the reason their issues, whether in Manipur or Jharkhand, are unheard. The JMM leader also claimed that around 80 per cent of those who were displaced because of industrial projects are tribals.

''There should be talks among them to fight the forces that are all out to control their natural resources, identity and culture,'' Soren said addressing the Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav here. Tribals in various parts of the country such as Manipur, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are struggling for their identity, while destructive forces are all out to oppress them, he said.

''Today, on the occasion of World Tribal Day, I appeal to more than 13 crore tribal brothers and sisters of the country to fight unitedly and move forward. Gond, Munda, Bhil, Kuki, Meena, Santhal, Asur, Oraon, Chero - all have to think unitedly. “Today, the tribal society of the country is scattered. We are divided on the basis of caste, religion and region, though everyone's culture is the same. If the blood is one, society should also be one. Our goal should also be the same. The texture of our problem is almost the same, so our fight should also be the same,'' Soren said. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader asserted that tribals in different areas of the country are facing harassment and are forced to fight for their existence. “This is an extension of the struggle going on for centuries. The struggle is between those who want supremacy and those seeking equality. The struggle is between religious fundamentalists and liberal forces. The struggle is between destructive forces that have captured nature and the working and courageous forces that remain as allies of nature,'' he said. The chief minister, his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, and other party leaders paid tribute to the victims of violence in the tribal society of Manipur by observing silence for a minute.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, he said those who do not have caste have been branded as 'Janjati' and 'Vanvasi' by the ''destructive forces''.

''Many tribal languages have disappeared or are on the verge of disappearing in different parts of the country. Today, efforts are being made to bind our lives with faith... Around 80 per cent of people displaced because of industries, projects, dams and mines are tribals, but the cruel system did not try to find out where they went,'' he said. Soren claimed that major coal companies were handed over lakhs of acres of tribal land without any rehabilitation plan. ''In almost all parts, the tribal society has had to bear the pain of displacement and not much effort has been made to reduce that pain,” he said.

Soren said millions of tribals were cut off from their language, from their culture, from their roots and are forced to go to big cities for menial jobs. Questioning how can the tribal society consider development as its own when its land was grabbed, he asked, “Whose land and livelihood have been taken away?” Lamenting that the contribution of the tribals to the development of the country is not recognised, the chief minister said this should be viewed afresh.

He rued that the policymakers did not keep tribal interests in mind while framing development plans. Addressing the gathering, JMM president Shibu Soren lamented that tribals were even deprived of their natural rights on forest and land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)