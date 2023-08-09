Left Menu

Pakistan PM to dissolve parliament, setting stage for national election

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he will advise the president to dissolve parliament late on Wednesday, setting the stage for a national election as the country grapples with political and economic crises. The parliament's five-year term is due to expire on Aug. 12, but this move would dissolve it three days early.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The parliament's five-year term is due to expire on Aug. 12, but this move would dissolve it three days early. "I will send an advice tonight to the president to dissolve the parliament," the premier told parliament.

Sharif's recommendation has to be endorsed by President Arif Alvi and the election held within 90 days under the supervision of a caretaker government. The vote, however, could be delayed several months with the election commission set to start redrawing hundreds of constituencies based on a fresh census.

