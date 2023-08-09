US Domestic News Roundup: 100-day strike: Hollywood writers frustrated as talks languish; Republican Ron DeSantis, in need of a momentum shift, ousts campaign chief and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

100-day strike: Hollywood writers frustrated as talks languish

The Hollywood writers' strike marks 100 days on Wednesday with contract talks stalled and people on the picket lines protesting what they describe as a disregard for their demands. The strike began on May 2 after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the major studios reached an impasse over compensation, minimum staffing of writers' rooms and residual payments in the streaming era, among other issues.

Republican Ron DeSantis, in need of a momentum shift, ousts campaign chief

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ron DeSantis replaced his campaign manager on Tuesday as the Florida governor tries to reboot his flagging bid to overtake front-runner Donald Trump in the race for his party's 2024 nomination. Generra Peck, a longtime DeSantis aide who had served as campaign chief since the governor launched his candidacy in May, will be replaced by James Uthmeier, another close adviser, said Andrew Romeo, the campaign's communications director.

Lingering inflation worries keep Biden approval stagnant at 40%-Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating held steady at 40% in early August, with concerns about the economy souring Americans' opinion of his performance despite falling inflation, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll this week. The three-day online poll, which asked Americans if they approve or disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job, matched the July reading of 40%.

Biden moves to protect vast sacred lands near Grand Canyon

U.S. President Joe Biden curbed land development on a stretch of nearly 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) near Arizona's iconic Grand Canyon on Tuesday, a move intended to cement his environmental credentials in the electoral battleground state. Biden used the Antiquities Act to designate the area as the Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni - Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument, a move disparaged by some officials and mining interests but long sought by tribes that trace their origin to the lands.

Biden's carbon proposal is unworkable, US power sector warns

U.S. power plant owners warned the Biden administration on Tuesday that its sweeping plan to slash carbon emissions from the electricity sector is unworkable, relying too heavily on costly technologies that are not yet proven at scale. Top utility trade group the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for revisions of the proposed power plant standards, which hinge on the widespread commercial availability of carbon capture and storage (CCS) and low-emissions green hydrogen, adding the agency's vision was "not legally or technically sound."

Ohio voters reject ballot measure in win for abortion rights advocates

Ohio voters on Tuesday rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it harder to amend the state constitution, an initiative aimed at helping defeat a November referendum that would protect abortion access in the state. The results in the special election were a crucial victory for abortion rights advocates, who would have faced the daunting prospect of securing a super-majority of voters this fall if the measure had passed.

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.58 billion sold in Florida

One lucky winner was in possession of a Mega Millions ticket worth a cool $1.58 billion, the largest prize in the game's history, on Wednesday after purchasing it in Florida and hitting all six numbers in the lottery drawing. The winner purchased the ticket at a Publix Super Market in Neptune Beach, a coastal community just east of Jacksonville, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.

Fox Business to host second Republican debate -RNC

Fox Business will hold the second debate of the 2024 Republican presidential contest, the Republican National Committee said on Wednesday, making the conservative Fox outlets hosts of the party's first two debates. It is unclear whether the frontrunner in the Republican race for the White House, Donald Trump, will be at either one.

Exclusive-As US navigates summer of strikes, Biden's top labor adviser exits, source says

President Joe Biden's top labor adviser, Celeste Drake, has stepped down, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, as the administration attempts to maintain labor peace and avoid threatened strikes during an election year. Drake is leaving the White House to serve as the Deputy Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO), based in Geneva, Switzerland, and starts in her new role on Aug. 14, according to the source, who did not wish to be named.

US judge sets hearing on evidence in Trump's 2020 election case

A federal judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's trial on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election has ordered his attorneys and federal prosecutors to appear in court on Friday for a hearing to help determine how evidence can be used and shared in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan set the hearing for Friday at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), shortly after Trump's attorneys and members of U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith's office had clashed in a joint court over when to schedule the proceeding.

