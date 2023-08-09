Left Menu

Govt wants to end Raghav Chadha's RS membership: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

The government wants to end AAP leader Raghav Chadhas Rajya Sabha membership, party MP Sanjay Singh alleged on Wednesday as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred a breach of privilege complaints against him to the Privileges Committee.

The government wants to end AAP leader Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha membership, party MP Sanjay Singh alleged on Wednesday as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred a breach of privilege complaints against him to the Privileges Committee.

''Their aim is to end Raghav Chadda's membership like they did with Rahul Gandhi. They are dangerous people who can do anything. But we are soldiers of the Aam Aadmi Party, we are not scared. He will win again and come back,'' Singh said.

''What is the whole issue, can any member suggest anyone's name for a Select Committee - yes... Is there any requirement for any signature - no... Raghav Chadha has not breached any privilege,'' he told reporters on the parliament complex.

Dhankhar on Wednesday referred to the privileges committee a matter pertaining to complaints of breach of privilege of MPs by Chadha for naming them in a house panel without their consent.

A Rajya Sabha bulletin said the chairman had received the complaint from MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin, who claimed a breach of privilege by Chadha for including their names without their consent in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by moving a motion on August 7.

Chadha was proposing the constitution of a Select Committee to consider the 'Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023' and had included names of the four MPs, they said.

