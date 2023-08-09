Left Menu

Maharashtra: Activist, author Hari Narke passes away

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2023 19:06 IST
Maharashtra: Activist, author Hari Narke passes away
Academician, social activist and author Hari Narke died here on Wednesday at the age of 60 following a heart attack, his family sources said.

Narke breathed his last at a private hospital here around 10 am, they said.

His mortal remains were taken to Pune for cremation, the sources said.

Narke had authored books on social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and chief architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He was also head of the Chair on Mahatma Phule at the Pune University. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar condoled his demise, saying it was a loss to the progressive movement in the state.

