2024 LS polls: BJP holds strategy meeting of all North Eastern states

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday held a crucial party meeting of all North Eastern states in Guwahati to prepare the roadmap for the general election of 2024. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP presidents, the party's Lok Sabha constituency Vistarak and other senior leaders were present in the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, "Our workers are requested to dedicate 25 Lok Sabha seats of North East India to respected Modi ji so that he can take oath as Prime Minister for the third time." The party has prepared its roadmap for Lok Sabha polls in the North East during the day-long meeting.

“Today we have started the work of party's Vistarak Yojana in Guwahati that how we will fight in all 25 Lok Sabha seats in North East,” the Assam Chief Minister said. Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra and the party president of several states also attended the meeting.

"The party's Vistarak of the entire North East have participated in the meeting and discussed their works and planning. Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra and the party president of several states also attended the meeting. I attended the inaugural session of the meeting and the meeting will be going on day long," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Earlier on Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of Assam unit leaders at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters here.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting. Following the meeting, the Congress chief said that the party in the Northeastern state is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections and that they are reinvigorating the organisation.

"In Assam, the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. We are reinvigorating the organisation. All leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP. Congress party built Assam, brick by brick, and ensured peace, progress and welfare of the state," Kharge said in a tweet. "Today, the strategy meeting with @INCAssam leaders focussed on some crucial issues facing the state," he added. (ANI)

