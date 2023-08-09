Digital Personal Data Protection Bill important step to protect citizens' rights: MoS IT

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill passed by the Parliament on Wednesday is an important step to protect citizens' rights and support innovation economy and governance, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Chandrasekhar, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said his engagement on the issue started in 2010 as a petitioner, when he fought and succeeded for privacy to be a fundamental right.

''The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is passed by Parliament today... My engagement on the issue of privacy started in 2010 and led to me filing a case in the Supreme Court as a petitioner that fought and succeeded in order that Privacy is a fundamental right,'' he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Thanking the Prime Minister for the opportunity, he said, ''Feel deeply privileged at being given the opportunity by PM Narendra Modi ji to help achieve this important step to protect our citizens rights and support innovation economy and governance.'' More than a decade in India and Indians under PM Modi have a global standard Digital Personal Data Protection law, he added.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the Bill lays down obligations on private and government entities around the collection and processing of citizen's data.

