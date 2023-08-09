Kerala Speaker's remarks on Hindu deity: Local BJP leader moves court

A local BJP leader has moved a court here, seeking its directive to the police to register a case against Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer for his alleged remarks about a Hindu deity while addressing a programme in Ernakulam district a few weeks ago.

In a petition filed before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, BJP Thiruvananthapuram District vice president R S Rajeev alleged that Shamseer's remarks had hurt his religious sentiments and that it was a crime punishable under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A, 295A, 298, and 109.

Rajeev said he has lodged a complaint with the police in Sreekaryam here and sought a directive from the court asking the police to register an FIR against Shamseer.

Talking to PTI, Rajeev said the court recorded his statement and posted the matter on Thursday for further consideration.

Earlier, the Nair Service Society (NSS), an outfit of Kerala's forward Nair community, and various Hindu outfits had said they were exploring legal recourse against Shamseer for his alleged controversial remarks about a Hindu deity and claimed that his comments were aimed at creating communal tension in the state.

The controversial remarks were made by the Speaker at a programme held at a government school in Ernakulam district. During his speech at the event, Shamseer allegedly accused the Union Government of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology. The BJP and the VHP have said they were aggrieved over the Speaker's remarks.

