White House: No framework agreed for an Israel-Saudi deal

The White House said on Wednesday that there was no agreed framework to codify a deal that would have Saudi Arabia recognize Israel.

"There's still a lot of discussing to happen here," national security spokesman John Kirby told a briefing. "There is no agreed to set of negotiations, there's no agreed to framework to codify normalization or any of the other security considerations that we and our friends have in the region."

