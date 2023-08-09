Spread love, it is the only way forward for country's development: Farooq Abdullah to govt

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday asked the Narendra Modi government to spread ''love'', and not ''hate'', as it is the only way forward for the development of the country.

Speaking during the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Abdullah said, ''We tried to bring Kashmiri Pandits back home. Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India. Do not call us Pakistanis. Did you know how many of my ministers were killed so that we could be a part of India?'' He said the prime minister does not represent only ''one colour'' but the whole country.

He asked how many Kashmiri Pandits have gone back to Kashmir valley in the last 10 years. ''None,'' he quipped.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai objected to Abdullah's remark, saying it was incorrect to say that the Centre did not do anything for Kashmiri Pandits. Rai said that people are returning.

In his address, Srinagar MP Abdullah said, ''Create love, not hate. Don't hate us, listen to us. What development is happening in Kashmir?'' He alleged the government's method of dealing with issues are wrong and added that ''it is the love of the people that will keep us together''.

He regretted that the government could not take the delegates of a G20 meet in Srinagar to Gulmarg and Dachigam.

''You say no terrorism is there in Kashmir but Pakistan is at play...Love is the only way forward,'' Abdullah said.

Participating in the discussion, Union Minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Anupriya Patel said the government has taken a series of measures for the development of the country.

''Their is no basis for the no-confidence motion....everybody is aware of that,'' she said, adding the opposition wants to make political gains out of this.

IUML MP E T M Basheer said the government should try to mitigate the hardships being faced by the people in Manipur.

