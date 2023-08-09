Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US Senator Feinstein back home after fall, brief hospitalization

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, was briefly hospitalized on Tuesday evening following a minor fall in her San Francisco home, her office said on Wednesday. "All of her scans were clear and she returned home," it said in a statement. Feinstein had also previously suffered encephalitis. Feinstein, first elected to the Senate in 1992, will not seek re-election in 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:57 IST
UPDATE 1-US Senator Feinstein back home after fall, brief hospitalization

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, was briefly hospitalized on Tuesday evening following a minor fall in her San Francisco home, her office said on Wednesday.

"All of her scans were clear and she returned home," it said in a statement. Feinstein has suffered from a number of ailments recently, including a bout of shingles that kept her out of action for a month in April and May.

On her return, an aide said she was continuing to suffer from a medical complication known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Feinstein had also previously suffered encephalitis. Feinstein, first elected to the Senate in 1992, will not seek re-election in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023