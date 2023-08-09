Left Menu

Lok Sabha adopts resolution appealing for peace in Manipur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:58 IST
Lok Sabha adopts resolution appealing for peace in Manipur
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday adopted a resolution appealing for peace in Manipur, with NDA members enthusiastically supporting it in the presence of the opposition.

As Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his intervention on the no-confidence motion in the House, he suggested that Speaker Om Birla read out a resolution appealing for peace in Manipur.

The suggestion made by Shah, who spoke extensively on the Manipur situation in Lok Sabha, was supported by Deputy Leader of the House and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said first a draft of the resolution should be shared and it should be adopted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Birla then read out the resolution which was adopted by the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

