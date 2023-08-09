Moradabad riots report: BJP trying to take political mileage in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says opposition

Opposition parties on Wednesday questioned the intent of BJP government behind the tabling of a report on the 1980 Moradabad riots in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly after 40 years, alleging that it has been done to take political mileage in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Justice M P Saxena Commission's report has given a clean chit to the BJP and RSS and held a Muslim League leader and his supporters responsible for the 1980 riots in which 83 people were killed and several others injured. The commission had submitted its report to the then V P Singh-led Congress government in November 1983 but it was not made public. The Yogi Adityanath government presented the report in the assembly on Tuesday during the ongoing Monsoon session.

Reacting on the tabling of the report, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said, "Elections are coming. Now such reports will keep coming.'' SP's national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav levelled serious allegations against the BJP and said, ''Those who are in power today can make any report and present it. We know that when that incident happened, the people who were involved in it are sitting in power today.'' Senior Congress leader P L Punia, while questioning the timing of tabling of the investigation report in the House, told PTI that it has been done to ''take advantage'' in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"In order to polarize the voters, the BJP wants to get itself a certificate of cleanliness by holding Muslims responsible for the Moradabad riots. There has been a BJP government in the state for the last six years...why was this report not presented in the House earlier,'' Punia asked.

Senior leader of Rashtriya Lok Dal, an ally of SP, Anil Dubey termed the government's move an attempt to polarise people before the coming general elections.

"The BJP always tries to polarize the society, and tabling of the report is no different. Why did the BJP government not present this report in the House during the last five years? Now that the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, the government has tabled it to polarize and divert public attention,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that people of the state and the country will get a chance to know the truth about the Moradabad riots from the report. ''The truth should come out as to who indulges in riots, who protects the rioters and who takes action against the rioters,'' Maurya said.

In 1980, a dispute during Eid prayers at Moradabad Eidgah had taken the form of communal riots. The judicial commission report has justified police action, saying that on the day of Eid, police officers took utmost care and fired at the Eidgah only when there was a threat to the lives of the people living there. The report stated that neither any secret meetings were held by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or any other Hindu outfit nor Harijans (Dalits) were incited to take revenge on the Muslims. In fact, the RSS and the BJP had no hand whatsoever in this, it said.

After careful analysis of the facts, it is clear that in each and every incident, Dr Shamim Ahmed Khan (Muslim League leader) and his supporters played a major role and they were ready to fight with the police and administration to fulfil their political ambitions, the report said. However, the commission has clarified that not all Muslims had a hand in organizing the riots.

