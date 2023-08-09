Left Menu

Andhra Police file FIR against former CM Chandrababu Naidu, others in violence case

“A case has been registered against Chandrababu for attempted murder and criminal conspiracy,” a police official said.

The Andhra Pradesh police has registered an FIR against former chief minster Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the recent violence in Tamballapalle Constituency in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamaya district. “A case has been registered against Chandrababu for attempted murder and criminal conspiracy,” a police official said.

According to police, a total of 7 FIRs were filed and 72 persons arrested in connection with the clashes. Among those booked are 15 people charged under Sections 120b, 147, 148, 153, 307, 115, 109, 323, 324, and 506 r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code. Chandrababu Naidu has been named as one of the accused in the FIR.

Over 20 TDP (Telugu Desam Party) leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu, have been booked in the case at the Mudivedu Police Station. “Chandrababu Naidu has been listed as accused number 1, Devineni Uma as Accused number 2, and Amarnath Reddy as accused number 3. MLC Ramgopal Reddy is listed as accused number 4 along with others including Nallari Kishore, Dammalapati Ramesh, Ganta Narahari, Sriram Chinababu, and Pulavarthy Nani,” police said.

The police registered the case based on a complaint by Umapathy Reddy that on August 4, people armed with deadly weapons such as iron rods, bricks and sticks terrorised others. (ANI)

