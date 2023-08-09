Following are the top stories of the day at 9.20 PM: NATION DEL64 LDALL NO CONFIDENCE MOTION **** BJP 'murdered Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul in LS, fiery response from Smriti Irani, Amit Shah; HM appeals for peace New Delhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tore into the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the violence in Manipur, alleging the politics of the BJP has ''murdered Bharat Mata'' in the state, drawing a fiery response from Union ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani. **** DEL63 LS-MANIPUR-RESOLUTION **** Lok Sabha adopts resolution appealing for peace in Manipur New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Wednesday adopted a resolution appealing for peace in Manipur, with NDA members enthusiastically supporting it in the presence of the opposition. **** DEL61 MN-ITLF-LD SHAH **** Amit Shah assured central forces' deployment will be strengthened; burial of bodies at alternative site: Kuki group New Delhi: A delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum of Manipur here on Wednesday met Union Home Minister amit Shah, who assured them that the deployment of central security forces in the ethnic violence-hit state will be further strengthened and reoriented to plug any gaps in vulnerable areas. **** DEL33 LS-NO-CONFIDENCE-2NDLD RAHUL **** BJP 'murdered Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul in LS; slams PM Modi for not visiting violence-hit state New Delhi: The politics of the BJP has ''murdered Bharat Mata'' in Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday and called members of the ruling party ''traitors'', as he launched a broadside against the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the violence in the northeastern state. **** DEL21 FLYING KISS-LS-IRANI **** Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over flying kiss in LS, women MPs lodge complaint with Speaker New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday expressed outrage over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blowing a flying kiss in the Lok Sabha, calling him misogynist and saying the House had never witnessed such an ''indecent act''. **** DEL60 CONG-SHAH-MANIPUR VIDEO **** 'Shameful' that Amit Shah questioning 'timing' of release of Manipur video: Jairam Ramesh New Delhi Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said it was ''shameful'' that Home Minister Amit Shah questioned the ''timing'' of the release of a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur. **** CAL24 WB-LD-MAMATA ****On Quit India day, we pledge to make BJP quit Delhi: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Jhargram (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said tribals in ethnic strife-hit Manipur are facing a crisis and there is none to listen to their plight. **** MDS8 ISRO-CHANDRAYAAN-LD MANEUVER Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the Moon's surface: ISRO Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moved closer to the Moon's surface on Wednesday after it underwent another orbit reduction maneuver, ISRO said. CAL23 MN-NAGA-MEMORANDUM-PM PM urged for 'honourable solution' to Naga peace talks Imphal, Aug 9 (PTI) The United Naga Council (UNC) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after thousands of Nagas of Manipur took out rallies in areas inhabited by them to press for the successful conclusion of peace talks between the Centre and Naga groups based on the Framework Agreement.

DEL56 HEALTH-CAG-AYUSHMAN BHARAT 'Invalid names, unrealistic DOBs': CAG flags discrepancies in Ayushman Bharat database New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Comptroller and Auditor General has highlighted discrepancies including invalid names, unrealistic dates of birth, duplicate health IDs and unrealistic family sizes in the database of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

MDS5 KL-ASSEMBLY-NAME CHANGE Kerala assembly unanimously adopts resolution urging Centre to rename state as 'Keralam' Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) The Kerala assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to officially change the state's name to 'Keralam'.

DEL58 ED-GOA-SALGAOCAR-SEIZE **** ED seizes estate shares of late Goa mining baron Anil Salgaocar New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Shares held by an estate belonging to late Goa mining baron Anil Salgaocar have been seized under the foreign exchange law in a case of alleged holding of undeclared foreign assets worth Rs 5,718 crore, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday. **** LEGAL LGD20 SC-ARTICLE 370 **** Article 370 not repository of untrammelled power but medium through which Constitution applied to JK: SC told New Delhi: Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was not a repository of untrammelled power but a medium through which the Constitution would apply to the state, the Supreme Court was told on Wednesday. **** LGD18 UP-COURT-LD GYANVAPI **** Varanasi court bans media from covering Gyanvapi survey Varanasi: A Varanasi court on Wednesday barred media from covering the ongoing ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex from the spot and also directed members of the survey team to not give comments to any media outlet. **** LGD15 SC-RAPE-ACCUSED **** Rape accused must be protected against possibility of false implication: SC New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) While rape causes the greatest distress and humiliation to a victim, a false allegation can cause equal distress, humiliation and damage to the accused and he must be protected against such implication, the Supreme Court has said. **** LGD8 DL-COURT-WRESTLER-BRIJ BHUSHAN **** Hugging a woman without sexual intent not an offence, outgoing WFI chief tells court New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers, on Wednesday told a Delhi court that hugging or touching a woman without a sexual intent is not an offence. **** BUSINESS DEL42 BIZ-LD FOODGRAINS **** Govt to offload additional 50 lakh tons wheat, 25 lakh tons rice under OMSS to check prices New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The government on Wednesday announced the sale of additional 50 lakh tonnes of wheat and 25 lakh tonnes of rice from the Central pool in the open market to boost domestic availability and contain rising prices of these two key staples.**** FOREIGN FGN37 PAK-LD SHARIF **** In farewell speech, PM Sharif accuses Imran Khan's govt of damaging Pak's ties with friendly countries Islamabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that his government had to bear the burden of the past regime's negligence and failures during its 16-month rule as he accused Imran Khan's government of badly damaging Pakistan's relations with friendly countries.By Sajjad Hussain **** FGN20: UK-TEACHER-JAIL ****London: A former deputy head teacher at a London primary school who had pleaded guilty to paying and instructing teenagers in India to abuse younger children was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday.****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)