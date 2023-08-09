Left Menu

Cong leaders accuse Haryana govt of discrimination after BJP delegation allowed to visit violence-hit Nuh

Congress leaders on Wednesday lashed out at the Haryana government for preventing a party delegation from visiting violence-hit Nuh but allowing a BJP team there.Addressing a peace meeting organised by Congress workers here, former minister Ajay Singh Yadav accused the BJP government of discrimination.Yesterday when senior Congress leaders were going to Nuh to inquire about the condition of the victims, they were stopped, but BJP leaders today have gone there.

Addressing a ''peace meeting' organised by Congress workers here, former minister Ajay Singh Yadav accused the BJP government of discrimination.

''Yesterday when senior Congress leaders were going to Nuh to inquire about the condition of the victims, they were stopped, but BJP leaders today have gone there. There is no rule and law for them,'' he said.

A 10-member delegation of the Haryana Congress was on Tuesday stopped from entering Nuh by the police which cited curfew in the area and security concerns.

But on Wednesday, a BJP delegation led by the party's state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankhar arrived in Nuh to meet administrative officials and take stock of the situation.

Yadav claimed the riots occurred due to the ''failure of the district administration and the government" to act on intelligence reports.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in last week's communal clashes that erupted when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh and later spread to adjoining Gurugram.

''Even before independence, the BJP followed the path of divide and rule with the British and is still following the same. Every class has become unhappy with this dictatorial government,'' former Congress minister Sukhbir Singh Kataria alleged.

Congress leader Pankaj Davar raised the issue of Manipur violence and hit out at the BJP. ''It seems that a strategy is being tried to spoil the brotherhood,'' he said.

