Returned to J-K to end miseries of people: Azad

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said his purpose of returning to Jammu and Kashmir was to end the miseries of people and build the Union Territory as one of the top economies in the country. Azad, a former chief minister, ended his five-decade long association with the Congress on August 26 last year and launched DPAP in Jammu a month later.

"The leadership needs a vision and I carry that for my people. And that is why I gave up national politics and returned to my people to serve them," Azad said, addressing a series of public meetings in his hometown Bhaderwah in Doda district. He said the only purpose for his return was to end the miseries of people and build J&K as one of the top economies in the country. "Most of the economic potential of Jammu and Kashmir is untapped and majority of its regions are unexplored given the tough and varied geographical terrain. If the resources and the potential of only Doda is tapped and explored, it will create immense jobs for the local youth," he said. He said Bhaderwah is known as 'mini Kashmir' and "I promise you if elected to power, it will emerge as an epicentre of economic activities." Azad, who is on a 10-day tour of Chenab valley region, addressed public meetings at Pranu, Khelani, and Bhaderwah. Scores of people joined DPAP and decided to carry on the party's pro-people agenda, a party spokesperson said. Azad said after Kashmir, it is Bhaderwah which attracts the Bollywood for shooting of films. Accusing successive regimes of ignoring the region, he said whatever he did as chief minister and as Union minister is reflected on the ground. "People have rejected conventional politics and are fully aware of their rights. Time is gone when they were exploited on petty issues," he said, adding "people want change and all hopes are set on DPAP which encourages talent, handwork and honesty in its functioning".

