Rahul Gandhi narrated only his stories, didn't talk about tribal welfare: Rajasthan BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, saying the Congress leader shared his childhood stories to tribals during his rally in the state but did not talk about their development.

He said Gandhi should have kept an account of development work done by the Congress in Vagad area.

Joshi also said he did not talk about Bhilwara incident where a minor was raped, murdered and her body was burnt in a furnace.

''He (Gandhi) did not talk about the problem of tribals, their development and future plans in the speech. He just narrated the stories of his childhood, cursed the RSS and the BJP,'' Joshi said in a statement.

Gandhi had come to Mangarh Dham of Banswara to address a public meeting on World's Tribals Day.

He had blamed BJP's ideology behind the Manipur violence and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't want to douse the fire in the eastern state.

Joshi said Gandhi was ''so concerned about Manipur'', but he did not recall the state of women in Rajasthan, false promises of debt relief to farmers, suicides of farmers, unemployment allowance and cheating with youth in the name of providing employment, paper leak mafia, increasing atrocities on Dalits.

He said the development work which the Congress could not do for Mangarh Dham and Vagad region in 60 years, the same development work was done by the Modi government in the last nine years.

The BJP president said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made development announcements in Mangarh Dham on Wednesday, ''but these too will turn out hollow''.

Former BJP state president Arun Chaturvedi, while enumerating the work done by the BJP governments for tribal interests, told reporters here on Wednesday that the BJP had given a budget of Rs 12.6 crore for the martyr's memorial and museum in Mangarh Dham.

Taking a dig at Gandhi's rally in Mangarh Dham, Chaturvedi said the Congress leader has come to the state after four and a half years to talk about interests of tribals.

He said that for the first time after independence, a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, ''has been made the President of India by the BJP''.

The then Vasundhara Raje government declared World Tribal Day a public holiday on August 9 and the Modi government at the Centre announced the ''birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda to be celebrated on November 15 as Tribal Pride Day'', Chaturvedi said.

Former state president Satish Poonia said Gandhi ''cheated the farmers'' of Rajasthan by not fulfilling his promise of full loan waiver.

He said why Gandhi did not speak on the issue of security of sisters and daughters of the state and the Bhilwara rape and murder case.

