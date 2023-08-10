Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 11:07 IST
BJP trying suppress my voice: Raghav Chadha on breach of privilege complaints against him
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Thursday hit out at the BJP for accusing him of forging signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi services bill and said it was trying to ''suppress'' his voice.

In his first reaction after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred complaints of four MPs, who accused Chadha of proposing their name for constitution of a select committee without their consent in violation of rules, to the privileges committee to examine and investigate the matter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said he will approach the panel and court on the matter. He also told a press conference that false propaganda was being spread that signatures and written consent are needed for nomination of Select Committee members in Rajya Sabha. ''I will approach the Committee of Privileges and court of law against the BJP Lok Sabha members who levelled the false allegation of forgery against me,'' Chadha said.

He said that one does not give public statements if the Committee of Privileges begins proceedings against them. ''Whenever the Committee of Privileges begins proceedings against someone, they don't give public statements. But it was out of compulsion that I have to speak up. But I won't speak against the Hon'ble Chair or the Committee of Privileges,'' the AAP leader said. ''I challenge the BJP to show the papers that has forged signatures as alleged by them. The Parliamentary Bulletin on complaints against me has no mention of forgery, fake signatures,'' Chadha said and added that the BJP was ''trying to suppress his voice''.

A Rajya Sabha bulletin said the chairman had received complaints from MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin, who alleged breach of privilege by Chadha ''for inter-alia including their names without their consent, in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, in a motion on August 7''. Chadha had proposed the constitution of a select committee to consider the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and had included the names of the four MPs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

