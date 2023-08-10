Left Menu

Govt lists bill in RS to regulate appointment of CEC, ECs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 11:41 IST
Govt lists bill in RS to regulate appointment of CEC, ECs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has listed a bill for introduction in the Rajya Sabha to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill also seeks to set up a procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.

Though the contents of the Bill were not immediately available, the Supreme Court had in March delivered a landmark verdict aimed at insulating the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners from the Executive's interference.

It had ruled that their appointments will be done by the President on the advise of a committee comprising the prime minister, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.

A vacancy will arise in the poll panel early next year when Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey demits office on February 14 on attaining the age of 65 years.

His retirement will come just days before the likely announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls' scheduled by the Election Commission. On the past two occasions, the commission had announced parliamentary polls in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023