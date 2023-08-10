Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida likely to reshuffle cabinet between Sept 11-13 - Yomiuri

11 to 13, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Thursday. The reshuffle, which will likely be timed to fall between a tight schedule of diplomatic events, has been widely expected as Kishida seeks to bolster sagging support rates and could also provide clues as to the timing of a possible snap election.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to reshuffle his cabinet between Sept. 11 to 13, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Thursday.

The reshuffle, which will likely be timed to fall between a tight schedule of diplomatic events, has been widely expected as Kishida seeks to bolster sagging support rates and could also provide clues as to the timing of a possible snap election. Asked about the report on Thursday, Kishida said "the right people should be in the right positions," but declined to confirm a shakeup and said there was no timetable.

