PM to respond to no-trust debate at 4 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 12:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to respond to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office said.
''At around 4 pm this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the discussion on the motion of no-confidence,'' the PMO posted on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.
