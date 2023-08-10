PM to respond to no-trust debate at 4 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to respond to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

''At around 4 pm this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the discussion on the motion of no-confidence,'' the PMO posted on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)