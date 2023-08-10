NIA searches house of a person "linked" to banned PFI in Karimnagar

National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Thursday searched the house of a person in Telangana's Karimnagar district over his alleged links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), official sources said. A NIA team, assisted by the local police, raided the house of the person, for his suspected links with the PFI, but he is currently abroad, they said.

The search was conducted based on information in connection with a case, they said.

''The NIA is investigating the matter and it searched the house of a person in Karimnagar over his alleged links with the PFI. We (local police) assisted the NIA,'' a senior police official told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)