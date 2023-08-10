Left Menu

Contractors up in arms against K' taka Govt over pending bills, DCM says justice will be done

With Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP contractors up in arms against the government over pending dues, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said an inquiry is on and justice will be done to those who have taken up the work and completed them honestly.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-08-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 13:10 IST
Contractors up in arms against K' taka Govt over pending bills, DCM says justice will be done
  • Country:
  • India

With Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors up in arms against the government over pending dues, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said an inquiry is on and justice will be done to those who have taken up the work and completed them honestly. The contractors of the city civic body have recently given representations to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy and other opposition leaders seeking intervention in getting pending dues released.

They have alleged the government has kept bills pending for the last 26 months.

''As per law we have said investigation has to be done. They (contractors) had complained, Kempanna (Karnataka State Contractors Association President) had complained (irregularities). We have to get justice for them, for work taken up and for the government. Let anyone go anywhere they want for publicity. I know who is calling them (contractors) to Delhi, sending them before the media, let them do it,'' Shivakumar, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru Development, said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''We have ordered an inquiry, let them (contractors) prove the work they have done. Those who have done the work honestly, the government will ensure justice to them.'' The Congress government has constituted a SIT to look into the authenticity of the bills raised for works taken up in the city, which contractors have been protesting as it will lead to delay in clearance, and are demanding that their bills be paid at the earliest.

Karnataka State Contractors Association has also decided to meet the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding clearance of pending bills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023