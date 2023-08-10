Left Menu

"It's AAP plan to disturb House," Arjun Ram Meghwal on Raghav Chadha's allegation on BJP over 'forged signatures'

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday hit out at AAP MP Raghav Chadha's allegation on BJP over “forged signatures” and said that it is AAP's plan to disturb the House. 

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 14:19 IST
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday hit out at AAP MP Raghav Chadha's allegation on BJP over "forged signatures" and said that it is AAP's plan to disturb the House. "It is their plan to disturb the House so that the Legislative business of the House cannot take place. BJP neither wants this nor has any role in this," Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

Earlier today, Raghav Chadha attacked at the BJP over "forged signatures" allegations by five Rajya Sabha MPs and challenged the BJP to show him the piece of paper where they are claiming the forged signatures. While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chadha said, "I challenge the BJP leaders to bring the paper on which forged signatures were done."

Citing the rule book AAP leader said that MP can propose the name for the formation of any committee and neither the signature nor the written consent of the person whose name is proposed is required. "But a lie was spread that forged signatures were done," he added.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh was also present during the conference and said that BJP government wants to end Chadha's Rajya Sabha membership just like they did with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "A new tradition has started that whoever speaks against Modi ji, take action against him. Home Minister Amit Shah should know that no signature is required to propose the name. The party is trying to end the membership of Raghav Chadha like Rahul Gandhi," Sanjay Singh said at a press conference.

"The BJP's mantra is to tell a lie 1,000 times to make it sound like the truth. The BJP floated this false narrative that signatures were forged," he added. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha alleged fraud after five MPs of the Upper House — S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP, M Thambidurai of AIADMK and Sasmit Patra of BJD — said that their name was included without their consent in a motion moved by Chadha in the House.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Rajya Sabha on Delhi Services Bill yesterday said, "Two members (BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi) are saying that they have not signed the motion (to be part of select committee) moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

