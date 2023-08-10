"We don’t have any expectations from PM...": Congress' Venugopal ahead of PM Modi's reply on no-confidence motion 

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the opposition on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today, Congress MP KC Venugopal has said that the party has no expectations from the Prime Minister. "We don't have any expectations from the PM, let him speak whatever he wants to, we will face it," said KC Venugopal while speaking to ANI.

Congress MP also states Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Mata ke Hatyare' remark in the Lok Sabha is not wrong. "He will speak all over the country, tell me what wrong he has spoken? He had narrated the story of Manipur which he has witnessed during his visit there," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be replying to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today, as confirmed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Notably, on the first day of the discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to accept that his double-engine government in Manipur has failed.

"Why did he not visit Manipur to date? Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? Why has the Chief Minister not been sacked the Manipur CM so far?," Gogoi asked. In an apparent jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Wayanad MP has been "launched" 13 times but has failed every single time.

"There is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. This member failed all 13 times. I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady named Kalavati. But what did you do for her? House, ration, electricity was provided to her by Modi government," Amit Shah said. Shah was speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the no-confidence motion.

However, Shah also appealed to the people of Manipur with 'folded hands' for an end to the three-month-long cycle of violence in the state and urged Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks saying violence cannot be a solution to any problem. (ANI)

