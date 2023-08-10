Bill seeking to replace CJI with cabinet minister in panel for selection of CEC, ECs tabled in Rajya Sabha
The government on Thursday introduced in the Rajya Sabha a contentious bill that seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India with a cabinet minister in the panel for selection of chief election commissioners and election commissioners, amid an uproar by the opposition.
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Upper House in the post-lunch session.
According to the bill, future chief election commissioners and election commissioners will be selected by a three-member panel headed by the prime minister and comprising the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Cabinet minister.
Opposition parties including the Congress and APP have raised strong objections to the bill and accused the government of diluting a Constitution bench order.
