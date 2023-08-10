"People of country have repeatedly expressed no confidence in opposition": Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that people of the country have repeatedly expressed their no confidence in the opposition, adding that the opposition is furious over the recognition Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets worldwide for his leadership. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to Twitter and said, "The opposition party, which has lost confidence across the country, has presented a no-confidence motion in the Parliament. In fact, by discussing this proposal, the opposition is getting its clothes torn apart. On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of the country's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started development and reforms across the country and that's why the opponents are full of fear."

"More development has been done in the last 9 years than what was done during the 55-60 years of Congress. Seeing the recognition that the Prime Minister's leadership is getting all over the world, the opposition has become furious," he further tweeted. He further stated that citizens of this country have expressed their faith in PM Modi in the years 2014 and 2019.

"The people of the country have repeatedly expressed their no confidence in the opposition. In 2014 and 2019, common citizens showed deep faith in PM Modi. There is no doubt in anyone's mind that in the year 2024, it will increase," CM Shinde tweeted. CM Shinde further exude confidence and said that NDA's position will become more powerful after the discussion ends on the No confidence motion.

"For the last two days, the whole country is watching how they are facing the no-confidence motion. I have no doubt that after this discussion the position of the Prime Minister and the NDA constituents will be strengthened," he tweeted. Ahead of PM Modi's reply in the Lower House today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha said that the no-confidence motion was not brought for numbers.

"The no-confidence motion was not brought for numbers. We know that you (NDA) have the majority. We are hoping to hear a word from you (PM Narendra Modi) on Manipur. Manipur has been impatiently waiting to hear from the PM. It has been burning for three months," he said. Lok Sabha has been debating the no-confidence motion since Tuesday with the opposition and government discussing the situation in Manipur. (ANI)

