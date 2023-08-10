Cong will once again form govt in Rajasthan with majority: Madhusudan Mistry

The Congress' senior election observer for Rajasthan Madhusudan Mistry on Thursday expressed confidence in the party once again forming the government with a majority in the state.

Recently appointed by the Congress high command as the senior observer for the assembly elections due in the state later this year, Mistry was in Jaipur to hold talks with party leaders.

''We will form the government with a majority,'' he told reporters at the airport here.

Responding to a question on the BJP targeting the Rajasthan government over issues such as law and order, Mistry said, "The BJP's job is to create a hue and cry while the job of the Congress is to work for the people, to take the poor forward." He said the economic condition of the people of Rajasthan will improve further under the Congress rule.

On the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions in Rajasthan, Mistry said: ''The BJP always wants to win elections by negativity... by threatening and intimidating people, the Congress has never had such a policy. If the BJP does this, it is its habit, it is compelled by habit, we cannot do anything about it." Mistry was welcomed by Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders upon his arrival here.

