K'taka govt withdraws cases against CM Siddaramaiah & Deputy CM Shivakumar for COVID-19 rule violation

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw criminal cases relating to violation of COVID-19 guidelines by state Congress and its leaders including, now Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during the 'Mekedatu padayatra' organised by the party in 2022.

The Congress, then in opposition, had organised the padayatra (foot march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project, across the Cauvery river, despite COVID restrictions during the time.

''It has been decided to withdraw nine criminal cases booked in various police stations of the state. It is to do with only Mekedatu agitation, violating COVID rules and Section 144 and others,'' Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, he said the decision has been taken based on the application of Congress MLA Ashok Pattan, who is also the government's Chief Whip in the Legislative Assembly.

''The cases are related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines by Congress party with its state President D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah (then Leader of Opposition), D K Suresh (Bengaluru Rural MP) by organising party convention and holding Mekedatu to Bengaluru, based on the complaint filed by Tahsildar Ramanagara, and nine other cases connected with these offences,'' he added.

The march with the theme 'Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku' (Our water, Our right) that had initially begun at Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, on January 9, 2022 was scheduled to conclude at Basavanagudi here on January 19, after spanning a total distance of nearly 139 km.

It was however temporarily halted on January 13, with limited options before the party, amid surging COVID-19 cases, government prohibiting movement of people, and the Karnataka High Court's strong observations regarding violation of curbs. Several Congress leaders who had attended the march were also infected by coronavirus.

The party resumed the padayatra in February end and it culminated at the National College Ground at Basavanagudi on March 3.

