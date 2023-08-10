Left Menu

NGO to conduct free food distribution drive for stray dogs, cats in Noida on Aug 13

The food distribution drive will be done at the House of Stray Animals dispensary in Noida, Sector 54, a notification from the NGO said.To register, people can send their details like name, area and pictures of the dog or cats they feed at 918447300425.Team HSA invites you to collect free food for stray animals.

10-08-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A Noida-based NGO House of Stray Animals (HSA) will conduct a free food distribution drive for stray dogs and cats on August 13 in Noida, Sector 54.

''People who feed stray dogs and cats on a regular basis can collect free food from 11 am to 2 pm on Sunday. The food distribution drive will be done at the House of Stray Animals dispensary in Noida, Sector 54,'' a notification from the NGO said.

To register, people can send their details like name, area and pictures of the dog or cats they feed at +918447300425.

''Team HSA invites you to collect free food for stray animals. With this drive, we aim to send out a message to society that all lives matter,'' Founder of House of Stray Animals NGO Sanjay Mahapatra said.

