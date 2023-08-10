NGO to conduct free food distribution drive for stray dogs, cats in Noida on Aug 13
A Noida-based NGO House of Stray Animals (HSA) will conduct a free food distribution drive for stray dogs and cats on August 13 in Noida, Sector 54.
''People who feed stray dogs and cats on a regular basis can collect free food from 11 am to 2 pm on Sunday. The food distribution drive will be done at the House of Stray Animals dispensary in Noida, Sector 54,'' a notification from the NGO said.
To register, people can send their details like name, area and pictures of the dog or cats they feed at +918447300425.
''Team HSA invites you to collect free food for stray animals. With this drive, we aim to send out a message to society that all lives matter,'' Founder of House of Stray Animals NGO Sanjay Mahapatra said.
