QUOTES-Reaction to killing of Ecuador presidential candidate Villavicencio

The following are reactions to the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on Wednesday.

ECUADOREAN PRESIDENT GUILLERMO LASSO "For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not remain unpunished. Organized crime have gone very far, but all the weight of the law will fall on them."

VILLAVICENCIO'S PARTY MOVIMIENTO CONSTRUYE "We have not yet found a way to react to the horror and pain of the assassination of our presidential candidate.

"A few days ago, after the assassination of Mayor Intriago, there was a discussion about what to do with the campaign, suspend it some days, or redouble security. Fernando was radical about it and shared on his social media: "Guarding silence and hiding in moments when criminals assassin citizens and authorities is an act of cowardice." RAFAEL CORREA, EX PRESIDENT OF ECUADOR

"Ecuador has become a failed state. The country hurts. My solidarity with his family and with all the families of the victims of violence. Those who intend to sow even more hatred with this new tragedy, I hope they understand that it only continues to destroy us." ECUADOREAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE LUISA GONZALEZ

"This makes us all mourn, my solidarity to all his family ... This vile act will not go unpunished!" ECUADOREAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DANIEL NOBOA AZIN

"This is an attack against the country, democracy and peace of all Ecuadorians." ECUADOREAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE XAVIER HERVAS

"We have reached a critical point. My solidarity with the family of Fernando Villavicencio. He is one more Ecuadorian who has fallen victim to organized crime." ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES (OAS)

"We urge all candidates to strengthen their security measures and call upon the authorities to provide the necessary support to guarantee the integrity of the participants in the electoral process. The security of candidates is fundamental to maintaining confidence in the democratic system." U.S. AMBASSADOR TO ECUADOR MIKE FITZPATRICK

"I am deeply dismayed to learn of the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate and fighter against the corruption and narco-criminals who have done so much damage to Ecuador." "The U.S. Government strongly condemns this attack and offers urgent investigative assistance."

MEXICAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY "The ministry, on behalf of the Mexican government, regret the acts of violence that occurred in Quito, Ecuador, which ended the life of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, and express their solidarity with the Ecuadorian government and people.

"We condemn any violent act that violates the will of the Ecuadorian people and we hope that peace is restored within the democratic electoral process of our brother country." PARAGUAY'S PRESIDENT-ELECT SANTIAGO PENA

"We repudiate and condemn the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. "We stand with the sister nation of Ecuador at this difficult time."

CHILEAN GOVERNMENT "The Government of Chile expresses its strong condemnation and deep repudiation of the assassination of the presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, which occurred today in Quito, and extends its condolences to the Ecuadorian Government and people and, in particular, to his family."

"This unjustifiable fact reminds us of the importance of strengthening democratic coexistence and dialogue as a tool to fight intolerance and violence." BRAZILIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

"By expressing confidence that those responsible for this deplorable act will be identified and brought to justice, the Brazilian government conveys its heartfelt condolences to the presidential candidate's family and to the Ecuadorian government and people." HONDURAN PRESIDENT XIOMARA CASTRO

"We strongly condemn the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Defeating organized crime is the mandate of our democracies. Our solidarity with the people of Ecuador." GOVERNMENT OF COLOMBIA “We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ecuadorian people and trust in the strength of the institutions of the sister Republic of Ecuador to clarify the facts and punish those responsible. The Government rejects this act, which is an attack against the leaders, the people and democracy of the neighboring country."

GOVERNMENT OF SPAIN "Spain regrets and condemns the murder of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. The government of Spain supports the Ecuadorian electoral process, its democracy and the authorities of that country so that this tragic death is investigated, and the guilty parties are brought to justice."

CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY "China condemns the attack and expresses condolences over the assassination of Villavicencio," the ministry said in a statement. "China hopes that the Ecuadorian government and relevant parties will maintain the stability of the situation and the upcoming general election will be safe, stable and smooth."

FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTRY "The assassination of Mr. Fernando Villavicencio ... is a barbaric act and an attack on democracy that we condemn in the strongest terms."

