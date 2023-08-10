Left Menu

Have no plans for caste census in UP: Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state government has no plans to conduct a caste census in the state.The subject matter of census is mentioned at number 69 of the Union List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-08-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 16:52 IST
Have no plans for caste census in UP: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state government has no plans to conduct a ''caste census'' in the state.

''The subject matter of census is mentioned at number 69 of the Union List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. Census Act 1948 and Census Rules 1990 have been made by the Government of India for census work under which the work of census is done by the Government of India,'' he said.

Adityanath said this in a written reply to a question asked by Samajwadi Party member Sangram Yadav. ''No,'' the chief minister said in the state assembly in his reply on the government's plans for ''caste census''.

The Samajwadi Party, which has been demanding a ''caste census'' in the state, had included the issue in its manifesto for the 2022 assembly polls.

The issue will be top on the Samajwadi Party's poll plank for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as part of party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s new formula - the PDA (Pichada, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) that is backwards, Dalits, and minorities - chiefly Muslims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023