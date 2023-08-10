Left Menu

Bengal: ISF MLA alleges stones thrown at his house, police deny claim

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-08-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 17:10 IST
Bengal: ISF MLA alleges stones thrown at his house, police deny claim
  • Country:
  • India

ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique on Thursday alleged that stones were thrown at his residence at Furfura Sharif in West Bengal's Hooghly district as tension ran high in the area over the formation of a panchayat board there.

Police officials present at the spot denied the allegation.

Siddique, who is an MLA from Bhangar constituency in South 24 Parganas district, alleged that stones were thrown at his house and that he was prevented from going to the affected area.

Tension ran high in the locality as Indian Secular Front and ruling Trinamool Congress supporters gathered in large numbers over the formation of the local panchayat board.

A large police contingent was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Alleging that Siddique was ''trying to foment trouble'' in the area, state Transport Minister and local Jangipara MLA Snehasis Chakraborty demanded strict action against those involved in the unrest at Furfura. Furfura Sharif is believed by many to be the second holiest Sufi pilgrimage after Ajmer's Dargah Sharif.

Stating that TMC won 24 seats and ISF bagged 5 in the local panchayat, the minister said the ruling party does not need to resort to any unfair means to form the board.

The ISF supporters blocked a road in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023