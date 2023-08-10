Bengal: ISF MLA alleges stones thrown at his house, police deny claim

ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique on Thursday alleged that stones were thrown at his residence at Furfura Sharif in West Bengal's Hooghly district as tension ran high in the area over the formation of a panchayat board there.

Police officials present at the spot denied the allegation.

Siddique, who is an MLA from Bhangar constituency in South 24 Parganas district, alleged that stones were thrown at his house and that he was prevented from going to the affected area.

Tension ran high in the locality as Indian Secular Front and ruling Trinamool Congress supporters gathered in large numbers over the formation of the local panchayat board.

A large police contingent was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Alleging that Siddique was ''trying to foment trouble'' in the area, state Transport Minister and local Jangipara MLA Snehasis Chakraborty demanded strict action against those involved in the unrest at Furfura. Furfura Sharif is believed by many to be the second holiest Sufi pilgrimage after Ajmer's Dargah Sharif.

Stating that TMC won 24 seats and ISF bagged 5 in the local panchayat, the minister said the ruling party does not need to resort to any unfair means to form the board.

The ISF supporters blocked a road in the area.

