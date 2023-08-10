US calls Ecuador assassination shocking, horrific
The assassination of an Ecuadorean presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, was shocking and horrific and the United States hopes the perpetrators will be held accountable, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.
