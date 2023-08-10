Left Menu

US calls Ecuador assassination shocking, horrific

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 17:25 IST
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The assassination of an Ecuadorean presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, was shocking and horrific and the United States hopes the perpetrators will be held accountable, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

 

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

