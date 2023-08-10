Left Menu

Death anniversary of progress: BJP on Mahagathbandhan's one year in power

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 19:50 IST
The opposition BJP in Bihar on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state, dubbing its one year in power as the "death anniversary" of progress. State BJP chief Samrat Choudhary told a press conference at the party office that the youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was taking out condemnation marches ('dhikkar yatra') across Bihar on the occasion.

''Today is the death anniversary ('punya tithi') of development and good governance in Bihar," exclaimed Choudhary, who incidentally, had also lost his ministerial berth in last year's upheaval that stripped his party of power.

Apparently drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'ghamandia' jibe at the nationwide opposition coalition 'INDIA', he alleged that Bihar was being ruled by a ''ghamandi'' (arrogant) alliance.

''The arrogance was evident when, recently, job aspirants were lathicharged in Patna, and police opened fire on villagers demanding power supply in Katihar," asserted Choudhary.

He also accused the government of surviving on ''cut and paste'', claiming ''to hoodwink voters in the name of job creation, those already employed and drawing salary were being given appointment letters''.

Choudhary claimed that deteriorating law and order and political interference were causing state DGP R S Bhatti, who returned from central deputation less than a year ago, to give up the current assignment.

Speaking at the same press conference, former Deputy CM Tarkishor Prasad said ''the ruling alliance seems to have only two agenda, one is to help (chief minister) Nitish Kumar realise his prime ministerial ambitions, and the second is his replacement with (RJD leader and current Deputy CM) Tejashwi Yadav''.

''BJYM had recently carried out a signature campaign against the government, which was supported by 25 lakh people across the state.

''We will be meeting the Governor on August 13 with the signatures to underscore the severe dissatisfaction with the government prevailing in Bihar," Choudhary added.

