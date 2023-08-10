Manipur’s Tribal MLAs urge PM not to remove Assam Rifles from state

A group of 10 tribal MLAs of Manipur on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to remove Assam Rifles personnel from the ethnic strife-affected state, asserting this could jeopardise the security of the tribals.

The Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force of the country, stood the test of time and did their work without prejudice or bias, the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs said in a memorandum to the prime minister.

"On behalf of all Tribal communities, we the elected Tribal representatives (MLAs) humbly pray to you not to remove the Assam Rifles from our state as it would harm and jeopardise our safety and security. "At the same time, we humbly pray you to control the state forces, curtail their powers and give direction to not violate the Buffer Zones manned by the Central Paramilitary aces for restoration of peace in the state, in public interest," the memorandum read.

The memorandum was dispatched two days after the Manipur unit of the BJP requested Modi to replace Assam Rifles with any other paramilitary force "permanently from the state in the interest of the public''.

The tribal MLAs also described as a "worrisome trend" that the Manipur Police have started removing Assam Rifles posts from key areas and lodging "false and fabricated" FIRs against the paramilitary force to hinder them from doing their duties.

Manipur Police registered an FIR on August 5 accusing the Assam Rifles of blocking their vehicle after an altercation between the two forces on the Kwakta Gothol road in Bishnupur district.

Security sources, however, described the FIR as a "travesty of justice" and said the Assam Rifles was undertaking a task given by the command headquarters of ensuring the sanctity of the buffer zones between Kuki and Meitiei areas.

The Assam Rifles has majority of their troops from the northeastern states and as they have been guarding Manipur for long, they are aware of the local dynamics, the tribal MLAs said.

"Though they have dealt the Tribal miscreants also with hard hand, we have seen them putting their lives at risk to stand as a wall to create Buffer Zones in areas inhabited by both warring communities," the memorandum said.

The Assam Rifles is being "falsely blamed by Meiteis" as they safeguard humanity, are compassionate yet firm in handling tense situations and are unbiased, it claimed.

"Since the outbreak of ethnic strife in Manipur in May 2023, the unabated violence has led to deep mistrust between the Kuki-Zo-Hmar Tribals and Meitei communities which has been reflected in splitting of local state administration and law enforcing agencies too," the MLAs said.

"We also urge your personal intervention in quick resolution of the ethnic strife at the earliest, please," the 10 tribal MLAs appealed to the prime minister. A copy of the memorandum was also sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The state BJP on August 8 wrote to Modi: "The role of Assam Rifles in regard to the ethnic unrest and in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state has been under considerable criticism and public outrage." Earlier, all 10 Kuki MLAs in the state cutting across party lines wrote to the Centre, seeking a separate administration for Kuki areas.

Ethnic violence broke out in the state in May and has been continuing for the last three months, killing more than 160 people and leaving thousands homeless.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)