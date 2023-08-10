Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:16 IST
CM Sukhu's chopper makes emergency landing in Shimla's Rampur
Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's chopper made an emergency landing about 500-700 metres away from the landing point in Bithal area of Rampur subdivision here on Thursday.

The chief minister, who was accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh and Former State Congress Chief and MLA from Theog Kuldeep Rathore, has taken the flight from Shimla and was scheduled to land at a helipad in the campus of JSW Power Company in Bithal.

"There was some issue with the air pressure which compelled the pilot to land the chopper in farmlands about 500 metres away from the landing point,'' officials in the CM office told the PTI on Thursday. The chief minister and others are safe, he added.

Later, Sukhu visited the rain-affected Kharahan area in Rampur and announced to provide compensation of Rs one lakh each to all those whose houses were partially damaged and stated that the government was considering enhancing the relief amount to those whose houses have been completely destroyed. "I am pained that the opposition was doing politics during the hours of the disaster and seeking it as an opportunity to remain in news,'' Sukhu said.

"The government believes in serving the people without any motive or political gains and we are working for the welfare of the people," he said in a statement issued here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

