BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar launches scathing attack on Congress, BRS in Lok Sabha

Hitting out at the Congress and ruling BRS in Telangana, BJP Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged that people are laughing at the behaviour of a political leader who indulges in acts like hugging, winking and blowing flying kisses.

Though he did not mention any name, the Karimnagar MP's stance was pointed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had given a speech in Parliament on Wednesday, his first since being reinstated as MP.

While speaking in Parliament on Thursday during the debate on the no-confidence motion, Sanjay Kumar also claimed that there has been a sharp rise in the income and assets of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's family members.

''They (opposition) do not have clarity on why the no-confidence motion was moved. After seeing the behaviour of the leader of the party which moved the no-confidence motion, the whole world is laughing,'' Sanjay Kumar, a National General Secretary of BJP, said.

The Congress leader indulges in acts like kissing, flying kisses, hugging and winking, he claimed.

Taking exception to Gandhi's comments, without taking his name, on 'Bharat Mata' in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ''the hero who defeats anyone who looks at 'Bharat Mata' (the country) with an evil intention''.

He also claimed that the leaders who have lost confidence of people are now moving the motion in the House that will not be tolerated by the people.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, RJD, AAP and the ruling BRS in Telangana, would not be able to achieve anything, he claimed.

Recalling the Telangana statehood agitation and the role of BJP, especially late leader Sushma Swaraj, in realising the formation of a separate state, he hit out at the BRS for its alleged corruption and family rule.

He claimed that the income and assets of the Telangana CM's family members had sharply gone up when compared to what they were before BRS came to power in 2014.

The BJP leader further asserted that he is ready to quit his post if the BRS's claim of supplying 24x7 power to farmers in Telangana is proved.

Asking why the BRS moved the no-confidence motion against the NDA government, Sanjay Kumar alleged corruption by BRS leaders and misuse of central funds.

The performance of Congress has been dismal in assembly bypolls and civic body elections in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana, he said.

Claiming that Congress leaders described BJP as a ''knicker party'', he said the RSS is a patriotic organisation that works for safeguarding India's culture and traditions and 'Sanatana Dharma' and unity of Hindus.

Alleging that Congress, AIMIM and BRS were fighting together against the BJP in Parliament, he said, in Telangana, the three parties pretend to be separate.

Voting for Congress is like voting for BRS, he claimed.

Only a ''double engine government'' can help Telangana, he added.

