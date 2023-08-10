Opposition set fields, but treasury benches hit boundaries: PM's dig during no-confidence motion debate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi used cricketing analogy to take a swipe at the INDIA bloc on Thursday, saying while centuries were being scored from the treasury benches, the opposition bowled no-balls during the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.Replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lower House, Modi repeatedly took jibes at the opposition saying they were not prepared for the discussion.What kind of debate you have done on the no-confidence motion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi used cricketing analogy to take a swipe at the INDIA bloc on Thursday, saying while centuries were being scored from the treasury benches, the opposition bowled no-balls during the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.
Replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lower House, Modi repeatedly took jibes at the opposition saying they were not prepared for the discussion.
''What kind of debate you have done on the no-confidence motion. I am seeing on social media, even your 'darbaris (courtiers) are disappointed. This is your condition,'' the prime minister said.
''See the fun of this debate, fielding was laid out by opposition, but fours and sixes were hit from here (treasury benches). The opposition is bowling only no-balls in the no-confidence motion,'' Modi said.
''There are centuries being scored from this side and no-balls being bowled from that side. I would like to tell my opposition friends 'why don't they prepare and come','' he said.
The parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had brought the no-confidence motion against the government. The motion was defeated by a voice vote.
The opposition had walked out of the House midway through PM's speech protesting against Modi not speaking on Manipur up until then.
