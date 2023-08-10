Left Menu

Girl attacked by cow in TN, owner arrested

A shocking video clip of a 9-year-old girl being attacked and hurled by a cow here went viral in social media and the police on Thursday said the cattle owner has been arrested.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:46 IST
Girl attacked by cow in TN, owner arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking video clip of a 9-year-old girl being attacked and hurled by a cow here went viral in social media and the police on Thursday said the cattle owner has been arrested. A fine of Rs 25,000 has also been slapped on him by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the cow and its calf have been put under observation in a civic body run cattle shed. While the video clip showed the girl getting attacked by the cow, police said the incident took place when she was returning home from school on August 9 along with her mother and 5-year old brother. In a statement, police said the people of MMDA Colony heard the screams and they chased away the cow that attacked the child. Its calf was also shooed away. The local people rescued the girl and she was later treated at a hospital for her injuries. Following a complaint from the child's mother and after an enquiry, the owner of the cow, a 26-year old man has been arrested. A case has been registered against him for not properly maintaining the animal and allowing it to roam around, which injured the child. Additional Chief Secretary/Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, J Radhakrishnan visited the girl at the private hospital and enquired with doctors on her injuries and the treatment provided to her. Following treatment, the GCC said the child has been discharged. Terming the incident as 'very unfortunate,' Radhakrishnan told reporters that a fine of Rs 25,000 has been levied on the cattle owner. The cow that attacked the child and its calf have been taken by the corporation personnel to a cattle shed at Perambur here for observation. It would be ascertained if the cow is suffering from any infectious diseases and whether the attack was due to any illness.

''Cattle must not be allowed to stray into roads.'' This year alone, owners have been fined to the tune of Rs 51 lakh for allowing the cattle to roam on streets, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023