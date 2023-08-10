Girl attacked by cow in TN, owner arrested

A shocking video clip of a 9-year-old girl being attacked and hurled by a cow here went viral in social media and the police on Thursday said the cattle owner has been arrested. A fine of Rs 25,000 has also been slapped on him by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the cow and its calf have been put under observation in a civic body run cattle shed. While the video clip showed the girl getting attacked by the cow, police said the incident took place when she was returning home from school on August 9 along with her mother and 5-year old brother. In a statement, police said the people of MMDA Colony heard the screams and they chased away the cow that attacked the child. Its calf was also shooed away. The local people rescued the girl and she was later treated at a hospital for her injuries. Following a complaint from the child's mother and after an enquiry, the owner of the cow, a 26-year old man has been arrested. A case has been registered against him for not properly maintaining the animal and allowing it to roam around, which injured the child. Additional Chief Secretary/Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, J Radhakrishnan visited the girl at the private hospital and enquired with doctors on her injuries and the treatment provided to her. Following treatment, the GCC said the child has been discharged. Terming the incident as 'very unfortunate,' Radhakrishnan told reporters that a fine of Rs 25,000 has been levied on the cattle owner. The cow that attacked the child and its calf have been taken by the corporation personnel to a cattle shed at Perambur here for observation. It would be ascertained if the cow is suffering from any infectious diseases and whether the attack was due to any illness.

''Cattle must not be allowed to stray into roads.'' This year alone, owners have been fined to the tune of Rs 51 lakh for allowing the cattle to roam on streets, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)